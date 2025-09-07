Socialists Meet at ISA World School To Build the Fightback Against Capitalism

In the last week of July, more than 30 members of Socialist Alternative in the US headed to Kiel, Germany to discuss lessons of struggle with about 100 other members of International Socialist Alternative. In a period marked by war, climate disaster, a growing right wing, and a new wave of left formations, it’s crucial for revolutionaries to get organized internationally and fight for a better world.

Members of ISA from 16 countries and regions participated: Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, England, Wales and Scotland, Germany, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Norway, Quebec, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, and the US. The school aimed to improve the political understanding and cohesion of members of the ISA around the globe.

The school was attended by veteran Marxists and younger members alike. The large contingent of young Germans and Swedes was especially inspiring, particularly for their work on high school and college campuses and within Die Linke, Germany’s left party. Young ISA members brought a high level of excitement and energy around political work happening all over the world, and have an important role to play in building a new generation of class fighters.

Just a week before the school, a new left party in Britain was announced, now on track to be the largest party in Europe by membership! Members of the ISA in England, Wales and Scotland have been intimately involved in building this party, spearheaded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana. They are working to build “conferences of resistance” and raising the need for this party to be rooted in struggle and to take up socialist policies.

Another highlight was the work of our members in Germany who are building support for revolutionary politics amid the explosive growth of the Left Party (Die Linke). They are organizing against militarism, the reintroduction of the draft, and despite government repression, fighting to build the Palestinian solidarity movement.

We also heard from Daniel Akande, a member of the Nigerian section of ISA who had been jailed for his role in protests against the government’s austerity attacks on working people in 2024. Over 1,000 people were arrested in the protests and held long-term in horrific conditions. ISA is conducting an international solidarity campaign demanding that all those arrested should be released and all charges dropped immediately. Hundreds of letters were sent to the government and we held protests at Nigerian embassies all over the world, playing a key role in Daniel’s release.

In a period of global crisis and war to which capitalism has no answer, an international Marxist force like ISA is especially necessary, both in the imperialist countries where militarism is rising and in the neocolonial world where the masses pay the highest price. We rely only on resources contributed by our own members, or by working people who see the political necessity of our work. A fundraising target of $29,272 (or €25,000) was set, and supporters of the ISA around the world smashed that target by raising a total of $37,468 (or €32,000). Make a donation here to support our work.

If you, like so many, are looking at the world around you and wondering what you can possibly do to make sense of the crises and fight for a better society, the ISA would love to have you join our ranks. We have branches all over the US fighting for the things working people need—a living wage, healthcare for all, affordable housing, union jobs, and an end to attacks on immigrants, queer people, and other marginalized groups—and building the socialist movement. Join us in that fight today!