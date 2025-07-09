Over 9,000 City Workers On Strike—Solidarity With AFSCME DC 33!

The following article was written while the strike was on-going. As of Wednesday July 9th, DC 33 leadership has reached a Tentative Agreement with Mayor Parker, which includes only 3% raises per year, the preservation of the health plan, and the allowance of one additional instance of using “uncertified” sick time before being placed on the “Sick Abuse” list. Many members are angry that union leadership settled for so little and were prepared to keep fighting. The rank and file have the power to ratify this contract, or to send the negotiating team back to the table to fight for more. Socialist Alternative supports a “No” vote on the Tentative Agreement to keep fighting, and escalating the struggle to win the contract that city workers deserve!

Sarah Giskin is a Former AFSCME DC 47 & Unity Caucus Member.

As of midnight on Tuesday, July 1st, over 9,000 blue-collar Philadelphia municipal workers—members of the AFSCME District Council 33 union—went on strike for the first time since 1986. These workers run and maintain the city’s water treatment plants, streets, airport, infrastructure, libraries, rec centers, public parks, and more. They answer the phone when Philadelphians call 9-1-1 in an emergency and, crucially, they pick up thousands of tons of the city’s trash.

Garbage is beginning to pile up across the city. The mayor, Democrat Cherelle Parker, announced various trash drop-off locations around the city, most of which are just dumpsters set up by private contractors in public parks, on street corners, or even in front of community resources like daycares—an obvious hazard to health and safety. A viral meme circulated on social media stating that the only worker-approved trash drop-off site is the mayor’s doorstep at the entrance to City Hall—a call that was actually taken up by the Sunrise Movement.

After decades of raises that didn’t even keep up with the rising cost of living, the union went into contract negotiations boldly demanding an 8% raise each year of the contract—plus a cost-of-living adjustment tied to inflation. As union president Greg Boulware said at a rally the night before the strike began, “We got people that repair the water mains and can’t afford their water bill. We got people that repair the runways at the airport and can’t afford a plane ticket.”

Workers are also fighting to preserve their no-deduction healthcare plan, to bring newer hires into the defined-benefit pension plan, and to push back against a draconian “sick abuse” policy that penalizes workers for using their accrued sick time unless they jump through hoops to prove the legitimacy of their health problems.

This is a majority Black workforce doing blue collar labor in Philadelphia—the poorest large city in the nation. Cherelle Parker, the city’s first Black woman mayor, has so far refused to budge on the union’s economic proposals, offering no more than 3% raises. The union even came down to 5% and still, Parker won’t budge.

Attacks on public services, the workers who provide them, and their unions are happening all across the country. Trump has aggressively cut taxes for the rich and gutted life-saving social services for the working class through his Big Billionaire Bill. In March, he attempted to strip collective bargaining rights from nearly one million federal employees including workers at the TSA and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Through this strike, DC 33 is showing the rest of the working class a path to fight back.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties are servants of the billionaire class. Trump’s attacks embolden them to try to wrench back any gains workers have won in the past and ultimately privatize public services so that their corporate overlords can increase profits.

Don’t Like the Smell? Blame Cherelle

The strike began days before the city’s annual 4th of July celebration, including a concert attended by hundreds of thousands, which depends on DC 33 labor to take place. Both headliners, LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan, refused to perform in solidarity with striking workers.

Socialist Alternative has been out at pickets since day one of the strike talking to workers about their demands and how they can be won. The day before the festival at a picket line outside the main stage, there were dozens of Teamsters there to work, but as one told me, “Teamsters don’t cross.” Unfortunately, other workers, both union and non-union, did, which weakens the strike.

One young worker told me he supported the demands of the strikers but he had to cross the picket line because “we are in different boats,” as the DC 33 contract does not apply to him. This is exactly how the ruling class wants us to think: that someone else’s struggle for better pay and working conditions is irrelevant to our own needs for the same. In reality, all working-class people are in the same boat in a capitalist economy—there are those who seek to make us work as hard as possible for as little as possible, and then there is our ability to fight back, which only works when we stand together.

Many DC 33 members have to work significant amounts of overtime or have multiple side hustles to make ends meet. While refusing to give these workers a meaningful raise, Mayor Parker decided to allocate $1.3 million in the most recent city budget to change the color of police uniforms from light blue to navy.

Most sanitation workers make less than $40,000 a year, while Mayor Parker makes over a quarter of a million, enjoying a cushy 9% raise that her predecessor put in place a few months before she took office. She also gave significant raises to a number of her senior staffers and created nine new high-level positions making an average of $135,000—more than three times the pay of the average DC 33 member.

Clearly, there is money to spend on the things she considers a priority, which does not include living wages for city workers. But more than just scraping by, our public services need to be fully funded by taxing the ultra rich and corporations. Multiple billion-dollar companies like Comcast, Aramark, and GoPuff are based in Philadelphia, yet the budget City Council passed in June actually lowered taxes for businesses.

In a press conference defending her own salary, Mayor Parker attempted to deflect by attacking the union president for his salary, which is in the same ballpark as hers. Parker’s goal is to make the union seem hypocritical and discredit the workers’ struggle in the eyes of the public. However, it’s true that there is something questionable about a union leader making so much more than the workers whose dues pay his salary.

A socialist position is that both elected officials like Mayor Parker and union leaders like President Boulware should make only the average wage of the workers they represent, so their material interests are tied together. When Socialist Alternative members are elected to public office or union leadership that is exactly what we do, donating the rest of the given salary back to movement-building and solidarity funds. If that was the approach DC 33 officials took, these kinds of attacks from the mayor would find no echo.

The mayor’s crackdown on the strike extends beyond rhetorical attacks. On day two of the strike, she filed several injunctions to force 9-1-1 dispatchers and some water department workers back to work under threat of legal action, claiming that the strike poses “unacceptable threats to public health, safety or welfare.” Mayor Parker recognizes the absolutely essential nature of the labor carried out by city workers; she just wants them to live in poverty while they do it.

Some workers are hoping that union leadership will challenge the legality of these injunctions so they will no longer be legally forced to cross picket lines. But working-class people can’t rely on the courts to deliver justice. If we want to improve our lives, we have to fight for it ourselves.

Escalate The Strike!

AFSCME District Council 47, sister union to DC 33, represents white-collar city workers like librarians, civil engineers, city planners, rec center supervisors, and more. The two unions have separate contracts but they were set to expire on the same date—giving the collective workforce the ability to shut down all labor that keeps city services running.

Instead, DC 47 leadership shamefully agreed to a contract extension, cutting off the possibility of all city workers striking together—despite the fact that roughly 500 members attended a virtual meeting demanding an immediate strike authorization vote. Even worse, they have encouraged their own members to cross picket lines and keep working like everything is normal. As one worker said on a picket line, DC 47 leadership may be hoping to ride the coattails of DC 33, using the power of the strike to secure a stronger contract for their members without having to actually take on the risks of leading class struggle themselves.

Despite the leadership’s betrayal, many rank-and-file DC 47 members are not crossing the line—citing a clause in their contract giving them the right to refuse unsafe work. It is absolutely unsafe to try to operate city services with more than half of the workforce missing.

Despite the mayor’s best efforts, community support for strikers remains strong. But the union needs an escalation plan in order to win this fight. Unity Caucus, a group of rank-and-file city workers from both district councils organizing together, has been essential in getting information out to the public about how they can support this strike. But union leadership should be playing this role.

DC 33 should organize a mass rally to mobilize the rest of the working class—court orders limiting picket lines to 8 people, another stipulation of the mayor’s injunctions, are unenforceable with thousands of supporters rallying in the streets. All 1.5 million city residents rely on the labor of municipal workers—their working conditions are our living conditions—and many could be mobilized to help them win their demands.

DC 47 and the whole labor movement have a vested interest in mobilizing their members to help DC 33 win—what happens with this strike will set the tone for every battle to come. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers just voted to authorize a strike if they don’t reach a contract by August 31. Transport Workers Union Local 234 is facing an uphill battle against layoffs with major cuts on the way to Philly’s public transit system (SEPTA).

Parker is putting up such a fight because she knows that a win for DC 33 would spread like wildfire, emboldening workers in all kinds of other industries to fight for more. We need to build working-class power to win this strike and fight back against all attacks on our public services—whether they come from Democrats like Parker or Trump and the far right. Philly stands with AFSCME DC 33!