Free Daniel Akande Campaign Continues — Step Up the Action!

Since International Socialist Alternative launched the campaign to Free Daniel Akande and all arrested protestors in Nigeria, the burning need for solidarity action has only grown. On Monday, September 9, the President of the Nigerian Labor Congress, Joe Ajaero, was arrested at Abuja airport on his way to the British TUC conference, and only released following an NLC threat of action, leading the regime to fear a general strike.

The campaign needs to be urgently stepped up. If you have not done so already, please send a protest letter to the Nigerian authorities (addresses and a model letter are included below). Please spread the word among your co-workers, friends, and family!

Socialists and trade unionists around the world have already responded to the call for international solidarity — see a selection of photos and videos below.

MODEL PROTEST LETTER:

Free Daniel Akande and all arrested! On Sunday, September 1, Daniel Akande, member of MSA (ISA in Nigeria) was arrested by police in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. We demand his immediate release, with all charges dropped.



We demand the release of all protesters arrested and held in custody since the #EndBadGovernanceProtest ended on August 10. In total hundreds have been arrested.



We are closely following events in Nigeria, where the huge price increases on fuel, transport and food caused mass protests this year, latest and largest in early August. We have also noted the new minimum wage not being implemented.



The response of the regime under president Tinubu has been increased repression against activists and labor, with completely unfounded charges.



We urge labor, left wing and democratic grassroots organizations to engage and spread information and protests for the immediate release of all arrested.



City and date:

Names and organization:

Send protest letters to:

The President: [email protected]

Police in Abuja: [email protected]

BCC: [email protected]

Solidarity Gallery

Socialist Alternative (ISA in England, Wales & Scotland organized a protest at the Nigerian High Commission in London: (Watch video on Facebook)

The Swedish section of ISA, Socialistiskt Alternativ, protested outside the Nigerian embassy in Stockholm: (Watch video on Facebook)

MSA (ISA in Nigeria) protested, together with other organizations, at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) office in Lagos:

Support from the President of Britain’s largest public sector union:

Solidarity from Philadelphia:

Solidarity from Vancouver, Canada:

Solidarity from Socialist Alternative (ISA in England, Wales & Scotland):

Solidarity from Lulea, Sweden:



