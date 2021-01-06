‘The horrific demonstration of far right violence we’re seeing in DC today is a scary reminder that Trump may have lost the election, but Trumpism and the far right is growing…Trump and his reactionary base are refusing to accept a democratic election result…We need to build a mass fightback for Medicare For All, a Green New Deal, and actual democratic control over police.’

The below statement was issued by the Council office of Kshama Sawant, the socialist city councillor in Seattle and member of Socialist Alternative.

“The horrific demonstration of far right violence we’re seeing in DC today is a scary reminder that Trump may have lost the election, but Trumpism and the far right is growing. Trump and his reactionary base are refusing to accept a democratic election result. Socialist Alternative and my Council office stand in solidarity with everyone fighting the right, and with all those who were caught in the fire at the Capitol Building, including janitors, service workers, staff members and others.

“I hope everyone who is correctly anxious and terrified in DC right now stays safe. We must rely on each other as working class people and on our solidarity. My Council office supports the peaceful counter-protests that are being called by working people and socialists as part of an immediate fightback against these far right actions. The only real defense is a mass movement and mass organization of working people, labor unions, social movements, and socialists to shut down the far right!

“Police in city after city brutalized peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer, in the name of “law and order.” Where are these alleged defenders of law and order when the far right goes on a terrorizing rampage?

“This particular riot will end, and this particular election will be certified, but the far right vigilantism we’re seeing right now is just the beginning unless working people get organized. These are the early days of a potential far right movement, quite possibly with its own political party.

“The far right violence at the Capitol is the result not only of Trump, but also of the complete failure of the Democratic establishment to stand against his attacks on the working class in any meaningful way. Today shows that we simply have no time to kick the can down the road for real change. We need a party of the working class. We need to build a mass fightback for Medicare For All, a Green New Deal, and actual democratic control over police. Unions, community groups, socialists, activists and others must fight for all these demands to build a powerful alternative to the fake and dangerous populism of Trump and to defeat the far right.”