EMERGENCY! Amazon just dropped a $1 million bomb on the Seattle city elections, in a flagrant attempt to blow up Seattle’s democratic process and drive out Seattle’s socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant. This brings their total spending to a RECORD-SMASHING, totally unprecedented $1.45 million!

Working people need to fight back by raising $20,000 for Kshama’s re-election campaign by this Friday, when ballots arrive. Donate $15, $50, or $500 today.

This election is about who runs our cities: big business or working people. Amazon is seeking revenge for last year’s Tax Amazon struggle, when Councilmember Kshama Sawant led the charge to stand up to Bezos’ corporate bullying.

Already, we’re seeing huge numbers of paid canvassers hired by the corporate PACs all over the district spreading misinformation about the race. This latest corporate money bomb will also be used to flood our neighborhoods with dishonest attack mailers, and a blitz of television, print, and online ads. We need to fight back!

We’re doing an emergency donations drive to so that we can print a new round of literature and posters to reach every voter in our district with our grassroots message for rent control, taxing big business to fund affordable housing, and a Green New Deal. Unlike Kshama’s opponent, her campaign is not for sale to the highest bidder.

Time is running out. Working people cannot afford to let Jeff Bezos buy this election. Please chip in $15, $50, or $500 today.

