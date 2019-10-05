Sept 27 – October 4

1. Seattle DSA endorses Kshama Sawant‘s legislation for universal rent control free of corporate loopholes!

2. The Stranger compares Kshama Sawant and corporate PAC-backed challenger Egan Orion’s priorities:

Sawant is one of Seattle’s loudest and most consistent votes supporting taxation of rich individuals and big businesses—that’s the reason Amazon is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to defeat her. “What’s Their Issue? Egan Orion Vs. Kshama Sawant”. Lester Black, The Stranger 10/3/2019

3. System Change Not Climate Change: Fight for a Green New Deal forum hosted by Sawant campaign featuring climate activists and left council candidates!

4. Watch Kshama debate Egan Orion at the District 3 Candidate Forum sponsored by Washington CAN.

5. Socialist Alternative member Elan Axlebank breaks down the most recent campaign fundraising data.

6. Seattle comedian Brett Hamil catches Egan Orion in a moment of hilariously bold hypocrisy.