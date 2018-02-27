Mexico City: Students Protest Against Police Kidnappings

On January 23, Mexico City high school student Marco Antonio Sanchez was arrested without cause by two officers of the city police force, who were apparently trying to get a bribe from him. He was beaten and then disappeared, and the police denied that he was in their custody. As his family and friends demanded to know what became of him, the media picked up this story. Five days later, he turned up 20 miles away – wandering disoriented, wearing another person’s clothes and having been beaten, tortured, and drugged so badly that he didn’t even recognize his own family. A horrific photograph showing him beaten, emaciated, and terrified went viral. Today, a court is waiting for Marco to recover sufficiently to testify against his captors.

Over the last two decades more than 6,000 minors have disappeared in Mexico. All of Mexico remembers the disappearance three years ago of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, in which the police and the government were involved in both the crime and the cover-up.

The day after Marco’s release, Sunday Jan 28, his parents addressed a crowd of 1,500 students and teachers outside his high school. Members of Izquierda Revolucionaria, its youth wing Students Union, Sindicato des Estudiantes (SE) and the revolutionary socialist feminist organization, Libres y Combativas went to this meeting which decided by a 2:1 vote to blockade the school for 24 hours on Monday. The original demands were simple and echoed those of Ayotzinapa:

For the release in good health of comrade Marco Antonio Sánchez Flores!

They took him alive and we want him alive!

Izquierda Revolucionaria is a small but growing organization of revolutionary feminists and socialists that is affiliated with the Committee for a Workers’ International. One member is a student at Marco Antonio’s school, High School #8, which is one of a group of 13 very large high schools linked to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). These high schools have 8-10,000 students each while UNAM is enormous, with a population of 300,000 students and a long tradition of Left-wing activism.

Rebeca and Marcos, two student comrades of Izquierda Revolucionaria and the Sindicato des Estudiantes take up the story: