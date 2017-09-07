Kshama Sawant Statement Regarding Trump’s Attack on DACA

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, Trump announced an end to the DACA program. Below is Kshama Sawant’s statement in solidarity with our immigrant sisters and brothers reposted from her city council blog:

Donald Trump’s egregious attack on the lives of over 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients is part of his promised all-out right-wing assault on immigrants. As an immigrant myself, as a member of the labor movement, and as an elected socialist and working-people’s representative, I stand in solidarity with all our immigrant community members, students, workers, and families. I have been repeatedly inspired by the courage and determination of the many immigrant community members who have taken real risks to assert their rights.

Our movement needs to act swiftly in a united manner to defeat this attack, just like we did when we organized peaceful mass demonstrations of thousands, including an airport shutdown, which were decisive at the time in blocking Trump’s first Muslim travel ban.

This attack on DACA recipients is an attempt by Trump to further advance his far-right, billionaire-backed agenda, and to use immigrants as fodder in a desperate divide-and-conquer tactic to distract from the crisis of his administration.

Many of our friends, family and allies today are understandably fearful about a future without DACA, and apprehensive of even more far-reaching attacks on their families and co-workers. But DACA recipients are far from powerless, because in solidarity with other workers, we can build a powerful immigrant rights movement, with massive protests and nonviolent civil disobedience.

In light of the recent events in Charlottesville, we need to unite our movements for immigrant rights and against racism. Trump’s agenda – putting profits before people and the environment – is about tax cuts for big business and the rich, stoking military aggression abroad, and attacking unions and workers’ rights at home. But he and the right wing will only succeed if we are divided. An injury to one is an injury to all, and it is critical that we in the labor movement work alongside immigrant rights activists to organize mass public protests and workplace actions to defeat this attack and drive out Trump.

Our movement demands:

Hands off DACA! Not one more deportation! Free those currently in detention!

No ban! No wall! No raids!

Shut down private prisons used by ICE, including the Northwest Detention Center!

Make Washington a sanctuary state!

Remove federal surveillance cameras from Seattle, and end video feeds to fusion centers!

Make Seattle a real sanctuary city that all working people can afford to live in! We need rent control and affordable housing.

Full civil rights and legalization for all!

As always, my office stands ready to work with community members and activists to help build a movement strong enough not only to defeat this attack, but to fight for civil rights for all immigrants. Let’s mobilize in the streets and in our workplaces, now and over the next six months, to demand that Congress act to protect every single DACA participant or potentially eligible participant!

Reposted from Sawant.Seattle.gov.