Videos: Ginger Jentzen Interviews at the People’s Summit 2017

Vote Ginger Jentzen interviewed by The Young Turks at The People’s Summit talking about independent socialist politics!

“We cannot possibly serve two bosses as elected representatives. You cannot serve the interests of big business at the same as fully representing the needs of working people. And to that end….I’ve pledged to only accept the average wage of a worker in my ward and donating the rest of it, $40,000, to building up social movements that have actually been the key to change throughout history.”

For Hard Lens Media Kit Cabello interviews Vote Ginger Jentzen at The People’s Summit.