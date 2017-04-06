VIDEO: Socialism in the Era of Trump – A Discussion With Socialist Alternative and DSA

This video features a discussion about the way forward for the socialist movement with Philip Locker and Bhaskar Sunkara. Philip Locker is the National Secretary of Socialist Alternative. Bhaskar Sunkara is the editor of Jacobin Magazine and a vice-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). This video is from the second half of the 2017 Seattle Socialism Conference which was co-hosted by Socialist Alternative, the DSA, and the International Socialist Organization on April 2, 2017.