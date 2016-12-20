Global Days of Protest to #ResistTrump – January 20 and 21

The election of Donald Trump to the office of President of the United States represents an unprecedented danger to workers, young people, and the oppressed, not only the U.S. but around the world. A ruthless billionaire businessman himself, Trump promises to carry out racist and sexist social policies aimed at women, people of color, immigrants, and Muslims. Trump is preparing to escalate attacks on the environment, unions, and workers’ rights, as well as vital social services like public education.

His erratic and nationalist “America First” foreign policy will further destabilize global politics, and it risks provoking more bloody catastrophes and encourages far-right forces around the world. International solidarity and coordinated global action by workers and youth will be a vital ingredient to combat Trump’s divisive racism and nationalism. We must demonstrate mass global resistance from day one, starting on Trump’s Inauguration Day.

On January 20 and 21, we are joining with others to call for millions across the United States and worldwide to come out in mass demonstrations and student strikes to begin building a powerful grassroots resistance against Trump. The protests on Inauguration Day could be the biggest demonstrations against the inauguration of a U.S. president in history, and the student strikes could be the biggest since the Vietnam War.

While the biggest fight-back will come from workers, women, immigrants, and young people in the United States, Trump’s threat is global. His election provided fresh confidence to far-right demagogues everywhere, and his attacks on Muslims and refugees from war-torn areas like Syria will encourage similar persecution around the world. Trump’s promise of further deregulation and attacks on workers is part of an international campaign of the ruling class for further austerity. But if mass protests can inflict a defeat on Trump in the U.S., it will inspire workers around the globe to fight back.

Socialist Students (U.S.), Socialist Students (U.K.), Sindicato de Estudiantes (Spain), and Sindicato de Estudiantes (Mexico) are joining together to call for Global Days of Action on January 20 and 21 to #ResistTrump in cities across the world. Worldwide demonstrations are an important factor in resisting Trump in the U.S. but also show the necessity of international solidarity among working people and youth across the world in fighting back against the austerity and attacks of the global elite. Please look to join a demonstration in your city!

Read this statement at SocialistWorld.net.