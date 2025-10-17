America Is Sick—RFK Jr. Can’t Cure Us

RFK Jr., now US Secretary of Health and Human Services, has become a key figure in Trump’s domestic agenda and the face of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. He’s liked by much of Trump’s base because he says it like it is: big pharma and big food put profits over the health of ordinary people, and they’ve bought off politicians in Washington.

Many of the issues he points to are real. The pharmaceutical industry is allowed to make enormous profits by price gouging working people. Nearly 95,000 Americans died from diabetes in 2024, with insulin prices swallowing up to 40% of many users’ incomes. “Forever chemicals” linked to cancer and infertility are still found in cookware, and ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease, obesity and diabetes flood our grocery stores.

RFK’s Grifting Covers For Big Business

But while RFK Jr. promised to fight these abuses on the campaign trail, he’s done anything but that. If he and the Trump administration had any interest in “Making America Healthy Again,” they wouldn’t force a government shutdown by refusing to extend Medicaid subsidies whose expiration will mean healthcare costs rising by 75% for 22 million people and the immediate closure of 300 rural hospitals.

Nor would they restrict women’s access to abortion or recommend against the use of one of the few medications approved to treat pain during pregnancy—as Trump has done by blaming Tylenol use during pregnancy for rising levels of autism. It’s true that the pharmaceutical industry has a long and well-documented history of marketing unsafe medications to maximize its profits, like Purdue Pharma with OxyContin, or Merck and Co with Vioxx, an anti-inflammatory medication that caused over 100,000 deaths due to heart attacks. But if the Trump administration were actually interested in making medications safer for consumption, it would take the profit motive out of the pharmaceutical industry instead of stoking fear about safe, everyday medications like Tylenol.

Like Trump, RFK Jr. is a grifting snake oil salesman who peddles anti-vaccine conspiracy theories while selling “No Vax, No Problem” onesies for $26 a pop. In March he oversaw the layoffs of 20,000 public health workers, dismantling entire teams responsible for tracking cancer rates, lead levels in children, and the prevalence of domestic violence.

While RFK Jr. soft-pedaled his vaccine skepticism during his Senate confirmation hearings in January, he quickly overhauled the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel in July, replacing it with vaccine skeptics. The new committee has already made sweeping changes, most notably limiting COVID-19 vaccine recommendations to people 65 and older or those with serious underlying conditions.

These changes will create new barriers to access COVID vaccines. In many states, those outside the new criteria will likely need a doctor’s prescription to receive their booster, an impossible hurdle for the 100 million people in the US without a primary care provider. Delays could mean missing critical protection against fast-evolving variants. Social media is already filled with stories of people crossing state lines for boosters, only to be told their insurance no longer covers it.

The new guidelines also open the door for insurers to deny coverage. Previously, plans were required to cover CDC-recommended vaccines. Now, anyone wanting a vaccine outside the narrowed recommendations is at the mercy of profit-driven insurers, and could be forced to pay $140 out-of-pocket per dose.

The consequences of these attacks on our public health system are already being felt. Rates of outpatient visits and hospitalizations for the flu are at a 15-year high. The CDC reported 266 pediatric deaths during the 2024-2025 flu season, the highest number of pediatric deaths from the flu since the CDC began tracking this data in 2004. This past summer Texas was swept by the largest measles outbreak in the country in 33 years, resulting in over 100 hospitalizations and the deaths of two children.

For-Profit Healthcare Makes Us Sick

It’s not surprising that RFK has been able to capitalize on the increased confusion among working people about who to turn to for health advice. Nearly six in ten adults say they have little or no confidence in the CDC to make decisions based on science rather than personal views. Vaccine skepticism is also on the rise, with a recent poll finding that 1 in 6 parents are either skipping or delaying vaccinations for their children.

Mistrust in public health institutions and vaccine skepticism are not new phenomena, nor did they fall from the sky. Underlying the right-wing conspiracy theories spewed by Trump, RFK Jr., and their ilk is an understandable distrust towards our profit-driven, grossly-unequal healthcare system that has a history of abusing working people and leaving thousands to die each year or drowning in piles of debt.

Federally-funded programs sterilized tens of thousands of Black, Native American, disabled, and poor women well into the 20th century. For 40 years, the CDC supported the infamous Tuskegee Study which denied Black men treatment for syphilis in the name of research. This is the same CDC that failed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and gave flip-flopping and sometimes even false advice.

In 2023, the average worker with employer-sponsored health insurance shelled out $8,435 in premiums, while families faced a staggering $24,000 price tag for coverage. And that’s before co-pays, deductibles, and surprise bills. This has led millions of Americans to delay getting care because they can’t afford it. A 2009 study conducted by researchers at the Harvard School of Medicine found that 45,000 people die in the US each year because they can’t afford healthcare.

It’s no wonder then that the anti-establishment anger that propelled Trump’s re-election also powers the MAHA movement. Moms Across America, a grassroots organization at the core of the MAHA movement—while peddling vaccine misinformation—is made up of many working-class moms who’ve been burned by the healthcare system.

But MAHA moms—and working people more broadly—should have no illusions about RFK Jr.’s ability to make us healthy. His populist image is a smokescreen. Though he brands himself as an anti-corporate crusader, he’s unwilling to seriously confront big business. Trump keeps him around precisely because he’s so effective at directing anger away from the real enemy—big business and the CEOs—and towards fake enemies, false problems, and conspiracy theories.

We Need A Socialist Solution

Desperate to appear as though they’re standing up to these attacks on working people, the Democrats rightly refused to support a spending package that excluded extending Medicaid subsidies. But working people can’t rely on a party bankrolled by the same billionaire healthcare CEOs who fund both sides of the aisle. Figures like Trump and RFK Jr.—grifting con men though they are—have gained ground precisely because so many working people feel betrayed by the Democrats, who spent more time fighting against Bernie Sanders for calling for Medicare for All than on defeating Trump.

To truly challenge the influence of Trump and RFK, we need to build a mass, working-class political party that’s willing to take big business head-on. This party should fight for universal healthcare, free at the point of use. It should also fight for a socialist program, where all branches of the for-profit healthcare system are brought into public ownership and run democratically in the interest of patients, healthcare workers, and the public.

Bringing the pharmaceutical giants into democratic public ownership would remove the profit motive, as well as the wasteful bureaucracy, ad spending, and redundant research. In turn, this would massively reduce the cost of prescription drugs, while allowing working people to have direct oversight over the research, development, and testing of new medications. If nurses and other healthcare workers had real, democratic input into how hospitals and clinics were run, we wouldn’t have to beg for safe staffing, basic supplies, or the raises needed to retain a burnt-out workforce.

But to sustain a healthcare system that puts the needs of working people and the planet before profit—with safe and accessible drugs, good working conditions, and fully-funded social services—we need to do away with the entire, profit-driven capitalist system and replace it with a socialist alternative.