Zohran Mamdani: The Fight Begins After Election Day

As we go to print, Zohran Mamdani is poised to win a decisive victory in the New York City mayoral election against establishment representative Andrew Cuomo.

The reason that Zohran has garnered this mass support is his pro-working class political platform, which includes a rent freeze, $30/hr minimum wage, free childcare, and a tax on the billionaires to raise the necessary funds. The fight for this platform is on course to mobilize 100,000 New Yorkers as volunteers by the end of the campaign—more than 1% of the entire city’s population. This is unprecedented, especially for a self-described socialist campaign.

Can’t Serve Two Masters

Seeing this development, the billionaires and their politicians are on edge, preparing to go all out to sabotage this pro-worker agenda. Governor Kathy Hochul’s endorsement of the campaign should not be seen as extending a helping hand, as Zohran has unfortunately portrayed it, but as an attempt to pacify the campaign and the working-class and socialist forces around it. The campaign has also received endorsements from many “progressive” Democrats, primarily on the city and state level. We should have no illusions in these figures either, many of whom have effectively sidelined struggle in favor of a never-ending legislative quagmire which has gotten us nowhere. On the other hand, the tops of the Democrats nationally, including Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, have so far refused to endorse the campaign.

We strongly think that it was a mistake of Zohran to deemphasize his position on Gaza, diminish his position on the NYPD, and meet with over a hundred of New York’s business elite in July. Coming out of that meeting, some CEOs reported feeling assured that Zohran won’t rock their profit-fueled boat. But to be clear, fighting for a rent freeze, $30/hr, and taxing the rich to pay for these—these are all things that directly benefit the working class and necessarily reduce the billionaires’ bottom line. Zohran cannot serve two masters. All 100,000 volunteers and those who vote for Zohran need to be loud and clear on Election Day and beyond: Zohran must not back down in the fight for his working-class platform.

Election Day Is Only The Beginning

The reality is that these demands are incompatible with the Democratic Party, a party tied directly to a large section of the capitalist class. The party and their billionaire donors will fight tooth and nail against these reforms. As Gov. Hochul already explained, taxing the rich is a “non-starter.”

For that reason, the fight for Zohran’s platform has to be organized and fought for outside the hostile structures of the Democratic Party. Socialist Alternative is calling for Zohran’s 100,000-strong volunteer apparatus to be transformed into neighborhood, industry, and school and university-based organizations of struggle—fully independent of the pro-capitalist Democratic Party—to lead the fight to enact his platform. After November 4, we can’t just go home: The fight continues on.

We disagree with Zohran, and others on the left, that running as a Democrat is the only possible way to advance workers’ interests. In fact, remaining in the party will be the biggest impediment to winning any of his demands. Off the bat, the Democratic Party operatives who are serving in his campaign staff should not be part of a Mamdani administration. With his profile as a working-class fighter, the mass support for Zohran’s platform should serve as a basis for launching a new working-class party in the city, which would be a historic step forward for the class struggle. Unfortunately, indications are that Zohran will continue his shift towards what is acceptable to the establishment. If he refuses to break with the pro-corporate Democratic Party, the movement behind him needs to take action.

What Should Socialists Do?

Socialist Alternative has been on the front lines with members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and thousands of others calling to defeat the billionaires in this election. We’ve also raised our warnings and proposals during canvasses, at the doors, and in our written material. We will continue to oppose the dangerous trend of Zohran moving closer to the Democratic and business establishment.

But we stand ready to help continue the fight for the campaign’s demands beyond November 4 and to organize in our workplaces, unions, schools, and communities. We will do this hand in hand with those we fought alongside in the campaign. The fight is only beginning.