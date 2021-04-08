For months, Amazon workers in Bessemer have been tirelessly organizing a union to fight for safer and fairer working conditions and better wages. Amazon has flagrantly broken laws every step of the way and used every dirty trick in the union-busting playbook to stop the union.

Right now, votes are being counted and Amazon still isn’t playing fair. BAmazon Union, RWDSU, and thirteen other local unions and community groups are organizing a rally this Sunday, and we need to have their backs.

An injury to one is an injury to all, and it will take the biggest, strongest movement to take Amazon down, meaning solidarity in every city across the country. Our movement needs to go all out to support this drive and get geared up to unionize Amazon warehouses and other unorganized workplaces across the country, win or lose.

Join a solidarity event near you, or reach out about organizing an event in your area! Email socialistalternative.eb@gmail.com.

Find an Event Near You:

Alabama

Birmingham: 4/11 @5pm, RWDSU Hall (1901 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205)

Arkansas

Fayetteville

Colorado

Denver

Florida

Gainesville

Illinois

Chicago

New York

Staten Island

North Carolina

Durham

Ohio

Columbus

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh