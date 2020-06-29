As the first half of 2020 draws to an end, economic forecasts portend a global economic decline unlike any other in history.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is currently predicting a 46% decline in real (inflation-adjusted) GDP in the second quarter of 2020. Even conservative estimates still predict the U.S. economy shrinking 36%. This would be the worst economic decline in modern U.S. history — during the Great Recession the sharpest single-quarter downturn was “only” 8.4%.

The rest of the world is not doing much better, with the Eurozone’s GDP expected to fall 8.7% this quarter and China’s GDP having already fallen by 6.8% last quarter. The global economy is experiencing an unprecedented crisis.

Trump and the U.S. political establishment, including both Democrats and Republicans, are eager to deny the seriousness of the economic collapse. They blame the current depression exclusively on the coronavirus lockdown and rather than extend stimulus checks and benefits, they are rushing to re-open the economy against the advice from public health experts.

Trump and others promise a “v-shaped recovery,” meaning that once coronavirus health restrictions are lifted, consumers will very quickly return to shopping like before, profits will surge to pre-pandemic levels, and all the workers who lost their jobs will be rehired. We are not seeing this quick recovery. Instead, the chaotic reopening of the economy is increasing the danger of more deaths, lockdowns, and quarantines in a “second wave” that could deal more lasting economic damage than the first.

A Successful Rebound?

The corporate media badly wants a “v-shaped recovery” to be a self-fulfilling prophecy, trumpeting successful “rebound” figures — retail sales surging by 17.7% and the stock market’s brief rebound – that in actuality represents only a temporary improvement over the complete collapse of recent months. Compared to the tens of millions of jobs still missing, the current rebound is miniscule and fragile. With massive unemployment, ordinary people don’t have enough money to prop up businesses with spending. In the immediate term, millions of families need further assistance to prevent falling into poverty.

The official 13.3% unemployment rate erroneously excluded almost six million workers – the corrected unemployment rate is 16.3%. But even this measure excludes commonly understood definitions of unemployment, such as part-timers who want to work full-time, or people who’ve given up looking for work. When those people are included, the unemployment rate is estimated at around 20%, near Great Depression levels, with a strong possibility that the real rate is even higher.

On top of that are new waves of layoffs in many industries and in the public sector. That is how we continue to see new jobless claims top one million a week despite officially declining unemployment.

The rebound is unlikely to accelerate into a full recovery because though coronavirus was the trigger, the current depression is more than a crisis of demand and is a reflection of the long-term stagnation in productivity facing capitalism. This fundamental weakness and the hollow recovery from the Great Recession made corporations dependent on debt and speculation to maintain profitability.

Retail chains, in particular, struggled with corporate debt and closed stores before the pandemic and are now facing total dissolution. Vast swathes of small businesses already on razor-thin margins before the crisis are going bankrupt. The collapse of commercial real estate, which would deepen the crisis because it is woven into the financial sector, is already in motion with almost half of stores and offices failing to pay rent in April and May.

Cuts and Layoffs for Workers, Bailouts for Corporations

Shockwaves from the initial downturn are ripping through the fragile post-recession economy much faster than in 2007-2009. The post-recession “recovery” was built on massive corporate debt and speculation in unprofitable businesses, especially in tech, that is wildly vulnerable to even the smallest downturn. That is why layoffs have spread unusually quickly from customer-facing jobs, hit first and hardest in a crisis, to capital-reproducing and research jobs like engineering. Professional white-collar workers, who are generally buffered from downturns by time if not effect, are suddenly facing mass layoffs. The profit squeeze is forcing corporations to pull back investment in expansion and productivity, further weakening the fundamentals of the economy.

Public sector workers are also facing massive cuts. State and local governments have cut approximately 1.5 million jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. While the layoffs are being described as temporary, two-thirds of lost jobs are related to public education. Nationally this equates to an over 9% decrease in jobs in this sector, a scale that has eclipsed the Great Recession.

The $600 unemployment top-up in the CARES Act has illuminated the perpetual crisis of stagnant wages, as two-thirds of laid off workers received more money in unemployment than they made at their jobs. The supplemental benefit has saved additional jobs from disappearing, temporarily staving off a deepening of the economic crisis. However, it has not stopped other crises in motion.

Almost a third of the U.S. population, 106 million people, couldn’t make payments on their loans in May. This figure is triple that of April. The supplemental benefit will expire on July 31 and is still not enough for working people to weather the impending storm. While Congress is deadlocked over the next stimulus bill, the majority of which will be even more corporate bailouts, bills are due and jobs are being lost.

Unemployment benefits, including the $600 top-up should be extended, while the federal minimum wage should be immediately raised to $15 an hour. In addition, we need immediate rent forgiveness, massive defunding of the police to fund education and housing, and full unemployment benefits with Medicare for all. A green energy program should be developed, with unions leading the call, that will provide high-quality public jobs. Winning these gains will require a sustained mass movement centered on the social power of the working class, including the building of a new party representing our interests.

A World in Crisis

The worldwide capitalist economy is at the beginning of a long phase of depression, though it can be punctuated with temporary upturns. The International Monetary Fund is now beginning to warn that the real effect could be much worse than their initial forecast.

Making matters worse, developing countries have over $2 trillion in outstanding loans to the IMF, World Bank, imperialist nations like the U.S. and China, or private investment firms. The financial institutions will aggressively seek to recoup their investments from these defaulted countries, forcing them into a spiral of vicious cuts and economic contraction just to claw back loaned money.

As the knock-on effects of supply-chain disruptions and bankruptcies work their way through the global economy in the coming months, the crisis is likely to deepen. In addition to mass layoffs, cuts, and evictions, we are likely to see politicians in country after country ramp up racism, sexism, and xenophobia to protect the interests of national capitalists.

All the negative features of capitalism are on full display, and are likely to get worse. Meanwhile, corporations continue to massively pollute and climate experts are sounding the alarm on the rapidly shrinking window for averting climate crisis. Working people did not crash the economy, or fund police brutality, or create the climate crisis — capitalism did. In order to solve these crises, we need a worldwide system change, a socialist transformation of society with a democratic, rationally planned economy that prioritizes need, not profit. Human productivity can be redirected to providing for the needs of society and the planet and avoiding “business cycles” that plunge us into crisis every decade. Only such a society can guarantee safe, sustainable, comfortable living standards for workers in every corner of the world. J