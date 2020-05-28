Sign the petition here: https://bit.ly/UnionMembers4GeorgeFloyd

“An injury to one is an injury to all”

We are union members who support calls for #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd. We are willing to talk to our co-workers about why the labor movement needs to take a stand against racist police violence of our brothers, sisters, and siblings. We are willing to do what we can to ensure our labor is not used to help the Minneapolis Police Department shut down calls for justice. For example, I am a bus driver with ATU 1005, and I urged people to call MetroTransit and the Governor the second I heard our buses and members were being organized to make mass arrests hours before the protests escalated (https://bit.ly/3chgzAQ). Finally, I am willing to show up with other union members to organize labor solidarity contingents to the protests to help ensure calls for justice are not suppressed, and to show union members support calls for #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd.

We call for:

Prosecute the police – Immediately arrest and charge the four officers involved in the murder of George Floyd.

#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd – Mass coordinated protests and days of action that involve youth and working-class people, especially people of color, in the planning and mobilization.

No Trust in Mayor Frey or Trump’s FBI – Launch an elected community-led restructuring of the MPD with real teeth, including hiring, firing, reviewing budget priorities, and the power to subpoena.

