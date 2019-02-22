On the Ground at the Oakland Teachers Strike

Check here for daily updates from Socialist Alternative Bay Area on the Oakland Teachers Strike!

Day #2 report. February 22nd
First day report! February 21st
Pre-Strike Report, February 20th

