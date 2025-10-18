Defend Trans Rights!

The right wing wasted no time in pinning Charlie Kirk’s assassination on trans people. Kirk was literally spewing a racist dog whistle about “gang violence,” after having blamed trans people for mass shootings, at the moment he was killed. Never mind the fact that transgender people in the US (especially Black transgender women) are being killed with guns at staggering rates, while fewer than 0.1% of perpetrators of mass gun violence have been transgender individuals.

Along with immigrants, trans people have been singled out as scapegoats by the Trump administration. In the wave of confusion around Kirk’s assassin’s motives, the right seized on a loose interpretation of messages on the killer’s bullet casings, as well as the fact that his partner was trans, to concoct an image of mass violence fueled by “transgender ideology.”

This comes in the context of a wider demonization of trans people by the right wing and Trump administration that has been rapidly escalating. This includes the Department of Justice discussing proposals that would ban trans people from owning guns—an ironic act of hypocrisy considering the right wing’s typical loyalty to the gun lobby and defense of the second amendment.

The FBI has also recently moved to classify “transgender activism” as “violent nihilist extremism,” but working people should be clear that by “activism” the administration really means simply existing while trans. The past few years have all seen record numbers of so-called “bathroom bills” and bans on trans people’s participation in sports, and Trump campaigned through 2024 with the fearmongering slogan “Kamala is for they/them, not for you.”

Divide and rule—pitting different groups of working people against each other—is a crucial tool for the ruling class and their political establishment. Its aim is to keep working people from uniting to go after our actual common enemy—the capitalist system and its representatives. They aim to cut across the inherent solidarity that could be (and in the past has been) harnessed by mass movements of working people to fight against the oppression stoked by the ruling class.

Measures like slashing federal funding for gender-affirming care provide cover for more general cuts to healthcare and other services, which has always been part of the administration’s goal. Painting trans people as dangerous terrorists gives further cover to Trump’s authoritarianism in service of “national security,” which will be turned against everyone to their left. It goes hand in hand with the doubling down of militaristic repression of protesters and deporting students for participating in the Gaza solidarity movement.

What will it take to defend against these attacks? Despite the popular refrain that “existence is resistance,” it will take much more to reverse anti-trans measures and step up the fight for key reforms like free, trans-inclusive health care for all, and fully-funded schools and social services. It takes organization and collective action, like the sit-in led by the Gender Liberation Movement at the Capitol in protest of the ban on trans people using the correct bathroom in federal buildings. The labor movement also needs to take up the issue of trans rights, like when union letter carriers stood together against transphobic bullying from management.

In the eyes of the reactionary Trump administration, the struggle for trans rights is already concretely linked with rebuilding a fighting labor movement, immigrants’ rights, and Palestinian liberation. Trump and the right wing are making it very clear that they’re coming for all of us, so it’s time to build a united struggle based on working-class solidarity—not just to defend against their attacks, but to go on the offensive against their entire rotten system.