Trump Is Sweeping The Republican Primary. What Would A Second Term Mean For Working People?

The Republican presidential primaries are underway but it isn’t much of a contest. After decisively winning the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Trump remains the frontrunner. Former rivals like Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy closed ranks and endorsed Trump before even the first competitive primary, a shocking reflection of Trump’s hold over the GOP.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley’s campaign, kept afloat only by the billionaire Koch brothers, takes a distant second place to Trump. Haley remains highly unpopular among working-class Republican voters for her nakedly corporate and pro-war politics, including her promise to raise the retirement age. This has further strengthened Trump who has used this opportunity to attack Haley from the “left” and masquerade as a populist champion of working people. It’s clear Haley won’t win, but her establishment Republican backers and those of Trump’s former primary rivals share the same hopes as the Democrats, that the machinations of the courts will knock Trump out of the running. But as we’ve written before, this is extremely unlikely.

Given Trump’s absolute dominance over the Republican Party and Biden’s staggering unpopularity, even among Democrats, it’s very possible Trump wins a second term. If he does, what would that mean for working people?

Trump Poses As Anti-War

If reelected, Trump would enter office in the context of a changed and highly volatile world situation. The New Cold War, the economic, political and military conflict between US and Chinese imperialism and their allies, has seriously escalated since Trump’s term. There are now two “hot” wars subsumed within this broader conflict, both of which US imperialism has a big hand in and neither of which are poised to end soon.

The Ukraine war, which began two years ago, has been a key arena for US imperialism to challenge and contain Russian, and by extension, Chinese imperialism. It is a crucial project for the US ruling class, for whom a loss in the war would be a significant blow, and which they and other Western ruling classes have funded to the tune of $100 billion. A section of the Republican Party is opposed to increasing funding for the war, seeing it as a distraction from the longer-term conflict directly with Chinese imperialism. Trump, however, goes the farthest of any Republican and openly calls for an end to the Ukraine war, posturing as an anti-war candidate. But we need to be clear that the majority of the US ruling class, even with Trump at the head of the state, would strongly oppose such a drastic retreat for US imperialism.

The brutal massacre and occupation in Gaza is in danger of escalating into a broader conflict. Israel has carried out assassinations in Lebanon and Syria while Pakistan and Iran have traded drone strikes. The US and British militaries have conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, and as a signal to China that US imperialism still reigns supreme in the Middle East. Trump, who has stated he fully supports the reactionary mass murder being carried out by the Netanyahu government, would turbocharge a conflict that already threatens to sharply escalate into a new regional war. His threats to “go after Iran,’” a key ally of Chinese imperialism, indicate that a Trump administration could well increase strikes against Iran-backed militias in the region and possibly even attack targets within Iran. This could likely spark a larger conflagration than even the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What’s At Stake?

Trump could well be better able to enforce his right-wing agenda in his second term. His first term was marked by tumult and constant turnover in his administration (Trump’s “A Team” had a 92% turnover rate over his entire term). But today’s GOP is stocked with Trump loyalists and a great number of his opponents have been essentially purged from the party. Formerly influential Republicans like Liz Cheney, who used to be the third highest-ranking Republican in the House, have been voted out of office while the Trump-loyalist Freedom Caucus now calls the shots in Congress. With his unchallenged dominance in the party along with the scores of federal judges he appointed who are still in place, he is in a stronger position to carry out his agenda with much less establishment pushback than in his first term. This will depend on a number of factors. These include possible social movements and anger at his policies, the composition of the House and Senate. Also, Trump has a history of shifting policies on a dime, and being swayed when his ego is boosted by other world leaders.

Primary targets for Trump would likely be attacks on immigrant rights, environmental regulations, and workers’ rights. Trump’s 2024 platform on immigrants is draconian, promising mass deportations, the end of birthright citizenship, barring all refugees and much more. This goes far beyond Trump’s promise to “build the wall” in 2016. Trump plans to use military funds to build vast camps on the border to hold undocumented migrants. In a speech in Iowa, Trump spoke of migrants crossing the southern border “poisoning the blood” of America, echoing white supremacist rhetoric, an indication of the type of racism and xenophobia he will stoke. Trump also plans to reintroduce and expand the Muslim ban, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, to include Gaza. Trump has also stated that he will send deportation officers to protests to target immigrants who support Hamas, in reality a threat against all protestors speaking out against the bloodbath in Gaza.

Repealing what few and weak environmental regulations the Biden administration has put into place will also be a priority for Trump, including electric car subsidies and the Paris Climate Agreement, which Biden re-joined. Whereas Biden and the Democrats prefer enacting vastly insufficient climate measures for mainly cosmetic effect or to prop up capitalist interests, Trump would scrap many existing regulations and greatly expand all forms of fossil fuel extraction as the world careens towards the 1.5 degree celsius “tipping point” that some scientists say would have deadly consequences. But as we have previously explained, Trump will not be able to restore jobs in the fossil fuel sector by slashing environmental regulations. Those job losses are caused by greater automation in the industry and a broader pivot to renewable energy as the ruling class recognizes the objective need to develop green technology.

One thing is certain. Trump is no friend of working people. His main agenda will be to reward the CEOs and owners of big corporations and to to build his own financial empire. This will include weakening the labor movement and using the government to defeat working class struggles.

There is also a strong potential for Trump to overreach on a number of issues. This can provoke a backlash to his policies and provoke a broad crisis. International markets are much more fragile than during his last administration. Serious financial analysts fear if Trump pushes through an extreme policy on tariffs or further sharp cuts in taxes on the rich, it could trigger a financial implosion and/or an economic recession. This could create a political and social crisis as Trump fumbles to find any measured response.

It is also quite possible that Trump’s policies and attacks could trigger a revival of struggles, further revive the labor movement and trigger a growth of the socialist left. The Economist, an international business publication, warns: “If Mr. Trump is broadly corrupting of American politics, and businesses are seen to profit from his rule, that poses a big risk to them in the future. In Latin America, when big businesses have become associated with autocrats, the result was usually that capitalism was discredited and the appeal of socialism rose.”

Project 2025

If Trump were to win a second term after blatantly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and inciting the events of January 6, it would set a dangerous precedent. In many ways, a Trump victory would shake the whole system of capitalist democracy to its core. Under the banner of “Project 2025,” a coalition of right-wing organizations is preparing for a Trump presidency that will not only surround the president with hardline loyalists, but also expand presidential power. This will involve making dramatic changes to government bodies under federal authority to bring them under direct presidential control. Under capitalism, no arm of the state operates in a truly independent or “nonpartisan” manner, but the prospect of the entire machinery of the federal government under the control of Trumpism is rightly frightening for many working people.

How Do We Get out of This Mess?

Trump’s re-election would mean a dramatic setback for workers and youth, both in the US and internationally. Chief among those we owe thanks to are Biden and the Democrats. The Biden administration has escalated Trump’s economic war with China and increased military tensions, poured billions into wars and presided over a huge transfer of wealth from workers to the ruling class. Most working people are opposed to Biden’s blank-check policy for the Ukraine war and voters polled in five out of six swing states believe that the war would not be taking place if Trump were president. Similarly, 57% of registered voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of the Gaza war and 46% believe Trump would do a better job. Because working people lack a positive alternative to vote for, it’s likely that Trump would win the presidential election, were it held today – not because American workers are a hopeless, reactionary mass, but because the political options are so dreadful.

How do we get out of this mess? There are no shortcuts to building a political force to represent working people. Needless to say, neither the Republican nor Democratic party can offer this alternative. But neither can independents like Robert F Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat who is increasingly moving to the populist right in order to court a section of Trump’s base.

Working class people need to build our own party that makes no concessions to corporate or right-wing politics. We need a party that is truly democratic and fights for the very ideas that inspired millions to get involved in the Bernie Sanders campaigns in 2016 and 2020. Organized labor needs to play a serious role in this effort. Cornel West, if his campaign can overcome the severe challenges it faces, is the best alternative working people have to all the corporate candidates on offer. Working people and youth should support the Cornel West campaign as part of a broader project of building a true working-class political alternative. Only a new, working-class party can sweep Trump and Biden onto the landfill of history where they belong.