Solidarity with the educators fighting back against unsafe school reopenings, from Chicago and Arizona to the UK. As COVID numbers reach new levels across the globe, the need for new rounds of lockdowns is becoming imminent – sending educators back into buildings that haven’t been made safe without widespread testing will only worsen the dire surge we are seeing. Sickouts and strikes, coordinated through building and district wide meetings of all educators and staff, will be necessary to push back attempts by school boards to rush the reopening.

