Tonight at the Stop and Shop on Centre St. in JP, Stop and Shop workers and several members of Socialist Alternative stopped an 18-wheeler from delivering food. It took two things. Several workers and members of SA physically blocked the truck from backing into the loading dock, energetically chanting “Stop and Shop: ON STRIKE.” And others went to talk to the truck driver.The driver insisted that he wouldn't get paid if he didn't make the delivery, and that he has a family to feed. This is how corporations and the system pit worker against worker. We said he was registered on the GPS as having been there, and that he should take a picture for his boss of the picket line blocking him and say he couldn't make the delivery.After 10 intense minutes of back-and-forth, explaining what was at stake for Stop and Shop workers, we said, "What would you do if you were on strike, and somebody tried to drive your truck to make deliveries for your company?" He said, "But truck drivers are too important for the US economy, the whole country would shut down." We responded, "Exactly. That's why it's so important that you support Stop and Shop workers and this strike." At this, he said "OK, I'll go" and he turned around, to workers chanting "Get up, get down, Boston is a union town!" and "Thank you, thank you, thank you" to the truck driver.After this, the energy on the picket line was amazing. This is how strikes are won! The dual approach of physically blocking the truck as well as politically convincing the driver why he should not cross the picket line. We had a huddle back in front of the store to digest what had happened and tell the others who didn't come around back. Here is Socialist Alternative Toya member recounting the experience. Other videos of the interaction itself in the comments.