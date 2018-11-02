After Two Years of Trump, A Major Change on the Horizon

In recent weeks, the whole country has been gripped by the spectacle of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings especially after women bravely stepped forward to tell their stories of abuse and assault at Kavanaugh’s hands. Millions were gripped with fury at what was revealed not just about Kavanaugh but the culture of the elite and there was a huge resurgence of #MeToo. But the situation also speaks to the profound weakness of the Democratic Party which was prepared to let Kavanaugh essentially sail through until Christine Blasey Ford stepped forward despite the threat that another reactionary on the Supreme Court poses to women, LGBTQ people, and working people generally. What remains painfully absent are mass organizations of struggle which could give expression to the enormous desire for change and push back against the Democrats’ capitulation to the Republicans on issue after issue. Of course, most progressives still see the Democrats as the lesser evil and hope to shift the party to the left.

2018 has witnessed enormous waves of protest. This began with the Women’s Marches on January 20 on a scale similar to those of a year before. This was followed by the mass walkouts and protests by millions of students against gun violence after the horrific massacre in Parkland, Florida. In late June, there were mass protests against Trump’s inhuman policy of separating refugee families. And while the housing justice movement is not on the same scale, the remarkable Tax Amazon struggle in Seattle, which we played a key role in organizing, reached a mass audience across the country.

We have insisted that removing Trump will most likely require a mass movement. But while we have seen mass protests on a historic scale at several points in the past two years, we do not yet have an ongoing mass movement of the type which brought down two presidents, Johnson and Nixon, within ten years in the ‘60s and ‘70s. To state that Trump is likely to serve out his term, barring the development of such an organized and ongoing mass movement, far more serious revelations coming forward, or a 2008 type economic crisis (none of which are excluded) is in no way to imply a pessimistic perspective. There is an enormous potential to develop social struggle in the coming years and to build the forces of the left and of Marxism. But it is to recognize the general realities of the situation which have become clearer in recent months.

The people who run companies have made their calculations about the Age of Trump. On balance, they like it. Bosses reckon that the value of tax cuts, deregulation and potential trade concessions from China outweighs the hazy costs of weaker institutions and trade wars.”

by Bob Woodward. At the same time, despite the threat posed by the Mueller investigation and moments of serious crisis – as in the wake of Charlottesville or Trump’s Helsinki press conference with Putin – there is little sign of Trump exiting in the short term and the odds remain that he will serve out his first term.

The coming recession – quite possible before the 2020 elections – will have a colossal effect on the consciousness of working-class people. It could well have an initial “stunning” effect, but coming after the catastrophic effects of the Great Recession from which many never recovered, it will also rapidly lead to a deeper and wider radicalization among working people. Already 40% of American households are facing poverty or near poverty conditions. Politically, it will enormously undermine Trump’s support given the claims he made about bringing good jobs and prosperity back to suffering working-class communities. But it is critical that there be a real left political force to build working-class struggles and direct the anger towards the system and ruling class because otherwise this will open the door to even more dangerous right-wing forces who will seek to divide society along racial and nativist lines.

Internationally, from ripping up the Iran nuclear deal to attacking NATO and promoting far right regimes in Eastern Europe, Trump’s moves have further destabilized the neo-liberal order while exacerbating the declining position of U.S. imperialism. Of course the decline has been underway for some time. Even Trump’s protectionist policies are only a sharpening of a protectionist trend internationally in the wake of 2008 as different powers jockey for position. But what is very clear is that if another 2008-type meltdown happens internationally, the ruling class will be far less able to respond effectively. Who can imagine Trump doing what Obama did in 2009 and convincing the EU and China to carry out a synchronized response?

The ruling class broadly agrees with Trump’s pushback against China and the goals of protecting U.S. technology and reducing the trade deficit but they generally don’t agree with tariffs as the means of advancing this agenda. What underlies the ruling class’ position is alarm about about the acceleration of China’s rise and the threat to the dominance of U.S. imperialism. Events point to a deepening conflict.

It is now much clearer that the main fight is with China. Trump has imposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods which has led to extensive retaliatory tariffs. The U.S. has threatened to increase the tariffs if their demands are not met and even to extend them to the entire $500 billion worth of good China exports to the U.S. each year. Currently there are no negotiations underway with the Chinese government and Trump’s calculation seems to be that the tariffs will hurt China more than the U.S. and eventually force them to come to terms.

The emerging market currency crisis also shows how developments in the world economy could contribute to pushing the domestic economy over the edge. Another clear danger is the rapidly escalating trade war with China. For a period of time, Trump seemed determined to pick fights on trade with almost every major trading partner including the EU, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada and China. But Trump has concluded deals with Japan and South Korea and now he has concluded a deal to replace NAFTA with Canada and Mexico, the U.S.’ largest trading partners. A deal with the EU may also be on the cards.

Given the underlying weakness in the U.S. economy, raising interest rates could well be the immediate trigger of the recession. However, from the point of view of the Fed and other central banks internationally, raising rates and ending QE are necessary to prepare for the next crisis by restocking their “toolkit.”

More immediately, the raising of interest rates by the Fed has many consequences from raising the cost of mortgages for ordinary Americans to contributing to the crisis of “emerging market” currencies, including in Argentina and Turkey. Argentina was forced to raise interest rates to an incredible 60% in late August to defend its currency.

There are serious dangers in the Fed’s unwinding of the massive Quantitative Easing (QE) program (basically amounting to printing money on a massive scale) which was used to restart the economy after the Great Recession. In an extreme scenario, this could lead to hyperinflation if banks were to invest the huge amount of QE money they are still holding on their books.

The U.S. economy is rapidly approaching a major economic crisis. There are many factors pointing in this direction. We don’t have the space for a detailed analysis here but would highlight the following factors: 1) The massive levels of personal debt which are now on a level comparable to the eve of the 2008 crash; this has created bubbles in student loan debt and auto loan debt for example. 2) Overheated financial and housing markets. Now there are indications of a slump in the housing market as ordinary people – whose wages have stagnated while profits have soared – cannot afford escalating prices. 3) Fiscal policy, like the Republicans’ tax cuts, pumping money into an overheated economy. 4) The danger of the impacts of the expanding trade war with China. 5) The potential of sharp downturns of “emerging market” economies sparking a global crisis. In a deeper sense, none of the underlying problems which caused the 2008 crash have been addressed. The bosses are not investing in developing the economy but are putting the bulk of their profits into stock buybacks and the financial market casino.

We should recognize that an economic downturn would significantly cut across this developing wave of class struggle at least temporarily. On the other hand, a continuation of economic growth for a further couple years would create favorable conditions for it to continue.

The biggest obstacle to the rebirth of the labor movement is the horribly conservative leadership of most of the existing unions. There are of course some notable exceptions including the National Nurses United, the Chicago Teachers Union, and to a degree the CWA and the ATU. Again the West Virginia teachers are showing the way with the recent formation of a militant rank and file caucus, WV United. Socialists have a huge role to play in this process.

This helps to explain the decision of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to set a $15 minimum wage for all Amazon employees. There is of course the political impact of the victories for $15 in which we played such a crucial role. There was also the impact of the Tax Amazon struggle in Seattle this year in which Bezos’ bullying tactics and threat to cut 7,000 jobs put a spotlight on Amazon’s practices and further damaged its corporate image. Bernie Sanders had recently put forward a “Stop BEZOS” bill to tax Amazon and targeting other major employers whose workers relied on public assistance. There is also increasing pressure from labor shortages and competition for workers with other employers. But on top of that there is the threat of fired up young workers beginning to fight back. Already in Europe this summer there were several strikes in Amazon facilities.

Massive sprawling distribution centers have been concentrated in “nodes” or “clusters” in and around major cities. Moody estimates there are over 50 such hubs in the U.S., with Chicago, Los Angeles, the New York/New Jersey port, and Memphis having concentrations of over 100,000 workers each – up to four million workers nationally. The locations are based on their proximity to major urban centers (markets), docks, and airports. These are also areas with a high concentration of low-paid workers looking for employment, who are predominantly black, Latino, and Asian.

, the working class retains enormous potential social power despite all the changes caused by globalization.While “lean methods” of production require fewer workers in manufacturing, Moody points to new choke points particularly in logistics. “Just in time” distribution networks used by big companies such as Amazon and Walmart rely on thousands of workers in warehouses, shipping, delivery, and transportation.

The biggest fear of the ruling class is that the revolt which has begun among public sector workers and some sections of the service sector could spread to the core sections of the industrial proletariat. As has been documented by Kim Moody in his book

showing support for unions at 62%, the highest in 15 years states: “Like slowly simmering frogs, Americans have required some time to grasp just how dire their situation has become.” Support is even higher among 18-34 year olds at 65%. Further evidence of the shift in public opinion was the two-to-one vote to overturn a right-to-work law in Missouri this summer.

Nevertheless it is an enormous shift reflecting the desire of workers to fight back against stagnant wages, horrible working conditions, and the massive increase in the cost of housing while the billionaires have pocketed all the gains in the past period. A

2018 is already on course to having the highest number of significant strikes since at least 2000. In terms of the total number of workers taking action it may be the highest since the 1980s. Of course this is still at quite a low level compared to the levels of strike action in the late ‘60s and ‘70s or even the early ‘80s. Union membership in the private sector remains under 7%. Nor should we underestimate the danger posed by the

The fight over the UPS contract, affecting 250,000 workers with a strategic position in the U.S. economy, is perhaps the most important expression of this mood to fight. UPS member voted 54% to reject this sellout deal but the Hoffa leadership is forcing this through on the basis that the majority of members didn’t vote. That was directly the result of a campaign by the leadership to demoralize the rank and file. However, the main opposition organized by Teamsters United, while advocating a no vote, also didn’t put forward a clear strategy for how to win a good contract including preparing for a strike.

And the exuberance is spreading. 53,000 higher education workers at the University of California went on strike in June. 6,000 hotel workers went on strike in Chicago in September. Now 2,500 Marriott hotel workers are on strike in San Francisco. Hotel workers have voted to authorize strikes in other cities as well. A recent 17-day strike by crane operators – driven by the rank and file – shut down construction sites across Western Washington State. 30,000 steelworkers at Arcelor Mittal and U.S. Steel have passed strike authorization votes.

recently calculated that 376,800 K-12 education workers, 5% of the total public education workforce in the entire country, took strike action in the spring. This is by far the highest number in 25 years. Nor is the teachers’ revolt over. There were a series of strikes across Washington State in September after the legislature agreed to increase education funding. Some locals won wage gains of 20% or more. There is now a serious possibility of a strike by teachers in LA.

There were, of course, specific factors involved in the teachers’ strikes including a revolt against the last 15 years of corporate education reform and the relentless cuts to public education imposed both in Democratic-run big cities and Republican run states. It was also a revolt against do-nothing trade union leaders. Teachers went around the union leadership, used social media to considerable effect and particularly in West Virginia they began to create an alternative fighting leadership with rank-and-file organizations of struggle in which open socialists played an important role. Beginning in West Virginia, teachers made a direct appeal to the wider working class. Most importantly, they held firm and won real gains. The teachers’ revolt stands in contrast to the last massive fight by labor, the Battle of Wisconsin in 2011 when public sector workers showed they were prepared to go to the end but were betrayed by the national union leaders and went down to defeat. Victories are far more inspirational than heroic defeats.

2018 may well be remembered as an important turning point in the history of the American working class. The teachers revolt which began began with the nine-day walkout in West Virginia and quickly spread to Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, and North Carolina electrified trade unionists across the country. By taking bold action around fighting demands in right to work states where strikes by teachers are illegal, they showed that the Janus decision does not have to be a death sentence for public sector workers.

Mass protest has emerged around a range of issues in the past two years including defense of immigrants and opposition to gun violence, but what stands out is the emerging women’s movement and the potential for the development of a mass radical youth movement. This has contributed to the rebirth of a broader activist layer in the U.S., including but certainly not limited to DSA with tens of thousands moving into organized struggle

#MeToo has brought the boiling anger at sexism and misogyny in society to a focal point. Having a self-confessed predator in the White House was obviously a catalyst. Now the Kavanaugh nomination has brought this to a new level, provoking further radicalization and struggle, as well as a discrediting of the institutions of American capitalism, including the Supreme Court.

The desire of millions to fight for an end to women’s oppression in our time is an enormously positive development. But the current situation also reveals a number of limitations in the movement as it is that must be addressed if real victories are to be won.

As we have explained in our material, if it were not for one woman, Christine Blasey Ford, the Kavanaugh nomination would have sailed through, probably with the votes of several Democratic senators facing tough races in states that Trump won. This is despite the clear danger presented to the rights of women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, black people, and working people generally by putting another reactionary on the court.

Furthermore, even when tens of millions became focused on the nomination hearings, the Democrats, as well as key women’s organizations like NOW and NARAL, refused to organize mass protests around the country. In the final days, it was left largely to left organizations to fill this void.

And as important as it is to take a stand with millions who say “I believe her” and against Kavanaugh’s clearly lying testimony, reducing the whole question to this means that defense of reproductive rights and the many other threats posed by a reactionary nominee have been deemphasized. The Democratic Party leadership is happy to wrap itself in #MeToo for electoral gain as long as this entails no broader commitment to fight to defend women’s rights or the destabilization of the institutions of capitalism.

Narrow bourgeois feminism is a dead end, and the unwillingness of the existing women’s organizations to adopt a fighting strategy are an outright obstacle to building the new women’s movement. As we said in our article on the Kavanaugh nomination in the new issue of the paper, “From fast food restaurants to the highest court in the nation, a movement that utilizes the traditions of the working class – mass protests, direct actions, and strikes – can force the ruling class and political establishment to make serious concessions on women’s rights. This movement also needs a program that challenges the ruling class and capitalism which perpetuates sexism, racism and mass inequality. We stand for a socialist feminism that points towards an egalitarian society where a privileged elite would no longer exist.”

It is very clear from the enthusiastic response our speakers received on recent protests that there is a layer of radicalized young women who are very open to the points we are raising. This layer will play a critical role in building the left in the next period.

The potential for the reemerging labor movement to play a leading role in the fight for women’s right is clearly indicated by the vanguard role of heavily female workforces and unions including teachers, nurses and hotel workers. Not just the composition of the labor force but the labor movement itself is increasingly diverse. The recent McDonald’s strike against sexual harassment was a brilliant example of the kind of struggle needed to make real change in the lives of working class women.

What is also urgently necessary both in the fight for women’s rights and in other struggles is building mass organizations of struggle where the discussion on strategy and tactics can involve wider and wider forces. In the revolt of young people against gun violence this spring it was very striking that not only did they rapidly proceed to bold action, including a national student walkout, but they also developed clear demands for basic gun control measures, more resources for schools and for the NRA to get out of politics. This in turn pointed to the corporate domination of the Republicans but also the Democrats. The protests also became a way for young people of color in urban areas to bring to the fore the very different threats of violence they face while standing in solidarity with the students of Parkland. It was an incredibly powerful expression of the potential for a mass youth revolt to shake the system as it did in the ‘60s. The NRA was temporarily put on the back foot in a way not seen in decades. But at the same time, the protests have not led to a more developed organizational expression with many activists now focusing largely on getting Democrats elected.

In this period of social upheaval there can be explosive unpredictable rapid shifts in mood and sudden developments of struggle, as we saw with the youth protests against gun violence earlier this year. There has also been a profound transformation around gender norms, sexuality, and LGBTQ issues among young people in particular, and with Trump’s ongoing bigoted attacks there is the potential for sharp struggles to emerge.

While the environment has not provoked major struggles since Trump came to office and the Standing Rock protests ended, there is the potential for serious struggles to reemerge as the effects of climate change increasingly takes a real human toll, as with the growth of wildfires, hurricanes, and other extreme weather. This points to the vital importance of our call for a massive public investment, creating millions of jobs, in rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure based on environmental sustainability and renewable energy.

It is important to underline that while some sections of the population who are suffering due to the attacks of the right have been fighting back, many sections of the working class have not been engaged in mass struggle in the Trump era. This applies particularly to the black and immigrant working class.

BLM at its height did engage a section of black working-class youth. But the failure to win a substantial change on the core issue of police killings or other tangible victories to improve the lives of black people put BLM on the defensive even before Trump came into office. There have been some notable exceptions to this, with a notable increase in investigations around police killings, and recently with a conviction in the case of Laquan McDonald’s killer in Chicago.

One clear effect of Trump’s ascendancy was to embolden racists, whether the alt right or other elements. The alt right was pushed back dramatically last year after Charlottesville but the black working class still faces a situation where the road forward appears blocked in the context of a growth in the right wing of the Republican party, the open expression of racist ideas, and a perception that racism is rising. There is little confidence, justifiably, in the existing labor leadership or certainly the Democrats to fight for meaningful change. But if even a small workers party existed this would provide a rallying point which simply does not exist today. This in itself shows how serious Bernie Sanders’ mistake was in not taking his campaign outside the Democratic Party and laying the basis for a new political force.

The situation facing the Latino immigrant population is even more dire. A regime of terror – already in place under Obama – has become even worse with ICE completely unleashed by a president who spews anti-immigrant hatred on a regular basis. Despite the inspiring example of the mass immigrant rights movement of 2006 we must understand that this movement did not end in a meaningful victory of any sort of immigration reform but rather in an endless wave of repression. What there is of a movement in immigrant communities is very much NGO driven. All of these factors contribute to the lack of mass mobilizations of immigrants in the recent period despite so many attacks. The mass demonstrations against family separation in June did bring out many Latinos but they were not comparable to the immigrant rights movement mobilizations in 2006. There is no meaningful leadership and therefore no strategy or perceived path to win real gains despite seething frustration.