Anti-Immigrant Attacks Won’t Stop—Unless We Stop Them

In June, Trump ramped up ICE operations in Los Angeles, as well as other Democratic strongholds like Chicago and New York. ICE is still terrorizing immigrant neighborhoods and ripping families apart. Fewer immigrants are showing up for work and more are skipping healthcare needs out of fear.

Unfortunately, expanding ICE raids are not the only part of Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks. The Supreme Court lifted limits on deporting migrants to countries they aren’t even from. Birthright citizenship is under threat. Increasing the number of detainees to Trump’s goal of 3,000 per day means also massively expanding detention capacity. A particularly egregious case is the approval of a $450 million detention camp in the Florida Everglades, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” for the dangerous reptile-infested swamp that surrounds it. It’s clear that Trump’s attacks on immigrants aren’t going anywhere unless we stop them.

Working people have refused to take these attacks lying down. Hundreds of protests broke out in solidarity with Los Angeles. Then, on June 14, millions of immigrants and US-born workers stood side-by-side in the largest protest in US history. These protests showed the potential for genuine working-class solidarity to cut across Trump’s divide-and-rule authoritarianism.

Now a few weeks out from the nationwide “No Kings” protest, the question still remains—what comes next? To push back Trump’s attacks, major escalations like mass civil disobedience and strike action are needed. These are tactics that apply the power of the working class to shut down business as usual. Labor leaders need to take up this call, and working people need to take up other escalatory tactics in their communities.

If We Don’t Get It? Shut It Down!

Recently in LA, protests outside of Dodger Stadium forced the Dodgers organization to keep ICE off its property. In the aftermath of June 14, LA has been speckled with smaller-scale, spontaneous protests such as nightly noise-making protests outside hotels where ICE is reported to be staying. At some of these hotels, ICE has been successfully chased out by the disruption. Small victories like these can play an important role in building workers’ confidence in seeing themselves as the ones capable of making change, but they cannot be a substitute for a broader, coordinated strategy. With a clear escalation plan and demands, protest movements can win big.

Historically, mass civil disobedience has been a tactic used by workers, young people, and socialists to fight for change and is something smaller victories today can build toward. The Civil Rights movement of the ’60s used mass organizing meetings throughout the South to plan sit-ins at lunch counters and the Freedom Rides to fight racism and segregation. The Women’s Movement of the same period adopted these disruptive tactics of civil disobedience in addition to mass protests in the street to fight sexism and win abortion rights.

Another example comes from 1990 in Britain, when mass defiance of the regressive poll tax forced “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher out of office. Militant, the political predecessor of Socialist Alternative, led the charge in organizing a mass non-payment strategy to force back the tax. Militant built for mass demonstrations and thousands of anti-poll tax unions across the country to defeat the poll tax. The defeat of the poll tax was massive. In her own memoirs, Thatcher cited the abandonment of the poll tax as “one of the greatest victories for these people [the working class] ever conceded by a Conservative government.”



These examples demonstrate how protests and non-violent civil disobedience, as part of an organized mass movement in the streets and workplaces, can win real gains and build the kind of working-class power needed to change society, including kicking ICE and the National Guard off our streets.

Community Defense

Community defense groups have developed in response to Trump’s attacks in immigrant neighborhoods. In Los Angeles, this looks like a network of group chats and social media reports when ICE vans are spotted to call on the community to mobilize to the spot. This has included marches through Home Depots, where day laborers are threatened by ICE raids. These networks currently remain very small-scale and largely uncoordinated. Community meetings and sustained organizing will be crucial to bring whole neighborhoods together to discuss how to organize their block and decide what to do if ICE shows up (see box).

The workers’ and socialist movement has a rich tradition of building community defense groups to fight attacks on working people. During the Great Depression, 12 million people lost their jobs and 25% had no income at all by 1932. This led to a wave of foreclosures and forced evictions. The Communist Party initiated campaigns for jobs and direct unemployment payments, leading up actions like mass hunger marches. They started the Unemployed Councils to bring together both the employed and unemployed and organized sit-ins at welfare offices to successfully force FDR to grant unemployment payments. Their fight against evictions included rent strikes and mass pickets in communities to physically defy police who tried to kick out tenants. Neighborhood action committees were also a feature of the anti-poll tax movement in Britain, which were used to discuss non-payment strategies and distribute millions of leaflets.

These historical examples draw out the need for community organizing and defense to be rooted in the working class and linked to a broader, coordinated strategy that doesn’t limit itself to the defensive.

From Defense To Offense

While stopping ICE vans and blocking highways can push back ICE on a small scale and case-by-case basis, it will take much more to actually stop deportations on a large scale. The impact of non-violent civil disobedience is maximized when combined with strike action. For example, Trump’s 2017 Muslim Ban was pushed back by an all-out struggle that brought together airport rallies and sit-ins, the strike action of taxi drivers, and even some border patrol agents refusing to comply with the order.

Socialist Alternative launched “Union Members Against ICE” calling on labor leaders for a national one-day strike to kick into gear union members looking to organize against deportations in their workplaces. In just a week, over 1000 union members and union supporters around the world signed the petition, and over 130 teachers, postal workers, bus drivers, Amazon workers, and more attended our national organizing meeting. These are important steps towards building the working-class fightback we need, but it will take mass pressure to force labor leaders to act. With strike action, we can not only stop mass deportations but fight for more, like full citizenship rights for undocumented immigrants and taxing the rich to pay for housing, healthcare, and social services.

Stopping Deportations Once & For All

Unfortunately, history shows again and again that any gains won under capitalism are at threat of being rolled back. The powerful women’s movement of the 1970s was co-opted by the capitalist Democrats and funneled into the courts, and the movement’s demobilization set us up for the eventual overturn of Roe v. Wade three years ago. Our fight against deportations also needs to be the fight for a new workers’ party and for mass organizations of the working class to challenge the system that creates the conditions that force people to flee their home countries. As socialists, our fight against war, poverty, and all oppression—including xenophobia—is a fight for a new system entirely—socialism.