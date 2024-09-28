The Israeli State’s High-Profile Bombings & Assassinations Are Pushing For Regional War

The historic bloody crisis, which began almost a year ago, has now entered its most dangerous phase—closer than ever to a regional war. The attack on Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Dahiya in Beirut—which included the destruction of at least 6 apartment buildings and a horrific massacre with hundreds of deaths, according to some reports—is the culmination of the “shock and awe” war launched by the Israeli regime on Lebanese soil some 10 days ago with the aim of changing the balance of power in the entire Middle East vis-à-vis the Iranian regime and its allies.

The extensive campaign of state terrorism, which has included the killing of more than 700 people in Lebanon in recent days, and tonight also the collapse of additional apartment buildings in Beirut, puts millions in the range of fire in Lebanon. not Working class Israelis are less safe than ever. Tens of thousands can’t return to their homes in the north and millions are now within Hezbollah’s firing range, especially when combined with increased fire from militants in Iraq and Yemen. Already air raid alarms are sounding in Metula and Eilat, the latter being as far from the Lebanese border as possible.

“This is an all-out war. What Israel has done in the past two weeks and yesterday is enough to ‘close the door’ to any kind of ceasefire agreement. Lebanon and the entire region have entered a new phase of confrontation that will lead to a change in the face of the region,” the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbarsaidon Saturday.

“New Order”

The purpose of the attack in Beirut on Monday evening, during which several apartment buildings with their inhabitants were destroyed by eighty massive bombs, was the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah—the military and political leader of Hezbollah and de facto leader of the entire pro-Iranian “resistance axis” in the region. Nasrallah was both the public face and the strategist of Iran’s “Axis”, and the consequences of his assassination will also differ from the provocative high-profile assassinations of Fouad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh at the end of July.

The New York Times quoted a senior Israeli official on Saturday as saying that the attack in Dahiya was aimed at “breaking Hezbollah” by killing senior commanders in the organization. The Israeli regime is trying to break Hezbollah’s militia, the strongest link in the chain of militias of Iran’s “resistance axis,”, but in reality achieving this cannot happen without a large-scale, protracted and destructive regional conflict.

Symbolically, the Israeli military chose to call Nasrallah’s assassination attack a “new order” of its approach towards Hezbollah, but in reality it’s doubling down on a strategy that hasn’t brought peace. The assassinations in 1992 of Abbas al-Musawi, Hezbollah’s former secretary general, and in 2008 of Imad Mughniyeh, the former head of Hezbollah’s military wing, did not prevent Hezbollah and the “resistance axis” from continuing to grow militarily over the years. Similarly, Nasrallah’s assassination by itself will not shape the Middle East according to the wishes of Netanyahu, Galant and the generals in the Israeli army.

Even before the assassination, on Wednesday evening, the death cabinet authorized Netanyahu and Galant to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon. This means that they can legally order an invasion at any time. A senior Israeli official quoted in The New York Times said that if the assassination of Hezbollah’s leadership succeeds, it “will allow Israel to avoid a ground incursion into Lebanon.” But the opposite is true. Knocking Hezbollah’s militia off balance by eliminating its commanders torpedoes any attempt at peace on the border, pushes Hezbollah to expand its attacks deeper inside Israel, which creates a pretext for war-mongers in the Israeli government to invade.

Two IDF reserve brigades, around 10,000 soldiers,were recruited and sent to the northern border, along with a number of other battalions. There is an immediate danger that the government will implement plans for a ground invasion in parts close to the border and later deep inside Lebanon. Another danger is the scenario of the implementation of the “Dahiya Doctrine” in Lebanon as a whole – that is, huge aerial bombardments and the toppling of high-rise buildings on their inhabitants, in cities and towns throughout Lebanon, killing thousands of residents. These scenarios also raise the risk of a dramatic expansion of the war to Syria, Iraq, Yemen and potentially Iran for months to come.

In the days leading up to Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s assassination, fearing a regional and global upheaval that would also harm their interests, representatives of American and French imperialism tried to restrain the the Israeli-state’s rampage (which they continue to arm and finance) by means of a three-week pause for negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah. Netanyahu’s government and the extreme right refused the offer and made it clear that it was determined to continue with all its might. Minister of War Galant referred to the war on Lebanon on September 27th saying that “We have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, myself personally, not only in the past year, many years.”

The previous peak in the bloody attack on Lebanon occurred onSeptember 2rd, when 558 people, including 50 boys and girls, perished in a massacre perpetrated by the Israeli military, the IDF. In some of the bombings, entire families were wiped off the face of the earth. Over a thousand were injured. It was the bloodiest day in Lebanon in at least 40 years, since the Sabra and Shatila massacres. This is a move of widespread state terrorism designed to restore the prestige of the Israeli regime and “burn consciousness,” against the backdrop of a strategic crisis in which the government finds itself, in a dead end, two weeks before the anniversary of Hamas’ attacks on October 7th.

Hundreds of thousands in Lebanon were displaced from their homes under the threat of bombing and imprisoned for hours in huge traffic jams, sometimes without food or water. These join the roughly 100,000 residents of southern Lebanon who have been displaced since October 2023, even before the current escalation. There are no shelters to house everyone, schools and campuses across the country have become refugee reception centers, but many have already filled to capacity.

“Returning The Residents Of The North To Their Homes Safely”?

After almost a year of war of extermination in Gaza, with over 41,000 people killed, Netanyahu’s bloodthirsty government has failed to achieve any of its stated goals. The hostage crisis has not been resolved, and not only has Hamas not disappeared, its armed operatives continue to operate in territories that the Israeli occupation forces have already taken over for certain periods. The invasion has also failed to force Hamas to surrender and there is no prospect of ending the bloodbath.

Immediately after 7 October, the mass shock was exploited by all establishment parties to inflame a reaction and mobilize support among the Israeli public for the genocidal offensive in Gaza. Voices of opposition to the war were silenced. But as the shock subsided, and the government’s war goals proved unattainable by military means, so did the doubts and criticism among broad layers of Israeli society. Against this background, the demand for an end to the war in Gaza, as part of an exchange deal that would return the hostages who remained alive, has reached the Israeli mainstream. Even Lapid, the leader of one of the main opposition parties in Israel, now recognizes the changes in public sentiment and disagrees with the way Netanyahu conducted the war of annihilation, has called for an end to the war in Gaza, and attacked Netanyahu for wanting an “eternal war.”

Now, the government is succeeding in enlisting relatively broad support from the Israeli public for an all-out war on Lebanon, mainly around demagogic claims about security and the promise that such a invasion will ostensibly solve the crisis of tens of thousands of evacuees from northern communities and allow them to return home safely. Those helping Netanyahu’s bloodthirsty government are “opposition” figures like Lapid, Sa’ar, Lieberman and Yair Golan, who are competing with far-right ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir to be the loudest champions of conquering southern Lebanon,an attempt to outflank Netanyahu from the right.

An all-out war in Lebanon threatens not only the security, lives and welfare of the masses in Lebanon and the region, but also millions in Israel. In response to the widespread massacre in Lebanon, Hezbollah has expanded its range of fire, including one missile to the Gush Dan region, and its rockets have also led to a number of injuries, including Palestinian-Arab contract workers in the Nahariya area (one was seriously wounded) and a worker injured in Tiberias, but at this stage it is a limited and restrained response.

Despite the smug nationalist euphoria in the news studios and videos of Netanyahu and the generals, military and government officials admit that “we haven’t seen anything yet.” A senior political source interviewed by N12on Thursday said: “The Israeli public needs to know that we have not seen one-eighth of Hezbollah’s capabilities, which for some reason are restraining itself at this point. But if we reach an all-out war, the prices will be heavy. The stopping point will be an arrangement because Israel has no intention of not destroying Hezbollah or dismantling it or the State of Lebanon.”

The drone strikes from Iraq, some of which also reached the port of Eilat, on the southern tip of Israel, along with the other ballistic missile fired on the night between Thursday and Friday from Yemen towards the Tel Aviv metropolis, may be only the prelude to a new reality: a de facto, low-intensity regional war, with attacks and counterattacks not only in Lebanon but also in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and potentially Iraq.

The military attack on Lebanon, launched by the War Cabinet, will not promote security for residents of the Galilee, the north or residents of Israel in general; on the contrary, it is expected to bring about new disasters. Other cities in the north, from Tiberias to the Krayot region, are already joining the daily routine of air raid sirens. Life in Haifa and perhaps soon in the Tel Aviv metropolis will begin to look different. No one guarantees that it won’t last like this for months. A more dramatic escalation could also include dozens and hundreds of fatalities in Israel.

This is not a war for public safety and the return of the residents to their homes, but a war for cementing national control and oppression of the Palestinians and the preservation of the hegemony of the Israeli regime and American imperialism against Iran, which is increasingly backed by China These are the real goals of the Israeli regime in this bloody offensive, and for them it is willing to sacrifice the surviving Israeli abductees, endanger the lives of tens of thousands in Israel and the region, and bring disaster to millions.

Towards The Israel-Iran War?

Indeed, both Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Peshkeyan from the reformist camp signaled, at least until Nasrallah’s assassination, that Iran is currently not interested in entering the war. But the Iranian missile barrage in April in response to the assassination of senior IRGC officers at the Iranian consulate in Damascus showed that when the Iranian regime’s direct interests were harmed, it had its own “red lines” and will respond militarily. Following the bombing in Beirut on Friday night, Khamenei convened an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

In his speech at the UN on September 27th, during the assassination and bombing of residential buildings in Beirut, Netanyahu threatened the regime in Tehran: “If you attack us, we will attack you. There’s nowhere Israel’s long arm won’t reach.” The arrogance of the Netanyahu government can lead it, after and following the dramatic escalation it initiated to initiate a “preventive attack” against Iran and specifically take advantage of an opportunity to attack the country’s nuclear facilities.

Gallant spoke by phone at the time of the attack on al-Dahiya and Nasrallah’s assassination with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who claims that before that, “the U.S. was not involved in Israel’s operation, we had no advance warning.” It seems that the assumption guiding Galant, Netanyahu and the military leaders at this stage is that Washington will have to retroactively back every action they initiate – provocative and bloody as it may be.

While the US is not interested in entering a direct war with Iran, if the Netanyahu government and the extreme right drag the Iranian regime into intervening militarily, Washington will be dragged into the conflict in order to protect its prestige and interests in the region. The idea of an Iranian regime with growing diplomatic ties to China dominating the region, next to oil supply lines in the Persian Gulf and the global logistics chokepoint through Suez Canal, is simply unacceptable for Washington.

The conflict in the Middle East feeds and influences the conflict between the imperialist camp led by American imperialism and the camp led by Russian and Chinese imperialism. The Biden administration not only continues to arm and fund the Israeli war machine with billions, but also intervenes directly militarily with American military forces that have attacked Yemen, Iraq and Syria in recent months and threaten to attack Hezbollah or Iran in the scenario of all-out war.

Russian and Chinese diplomats strongly condemned Israel, but for the foreseeable future, Russia and China do not intend to intervene as directly as the United States. However, it’s in the Chinese Communist Party’s interests to undermine Western imperialism, and it was recently reported that Russia is holding talks, with Iranian mediation, with the Houthi Ansar Allah militia in Yemen regarding the possibility of supplying them with advanced weapons in retaliation for the transfer of weapons from the United States and Western powers to Ukraine.

Greater Disasters Are Coming, A Struggle Is Needed

There is an urgent need to organize demonstrations and even strikes throughout the region and the world in order to impose a ceasefire on the Israeli regime. Intervention by the masses in the Middle East—whose lives are being destroyed by the war – as well as in the imperialist countries—where workers gain nothing from imperialist war – that arm and finance the Israeli war machine, can influence the direction of events and potentially tip the scales against a regional war.

On September 27th, a series of unions in Spain held a 24-hour protest strike against the war of extermination in Gaza. An international initiative by solidarity activists has so far collected some 116,000 “pledges” to participate in a day of strike and protest against the bloodbath in Gaza and Lebanon on 1 October, but so far no unions or other major organizations appear to have joined the call.

On the same date, this coming Tuesday, October 1st, a protest strike initiated by the High Follow-Up Committee of the Arab Public in Israel together with the National Committee of Heads of Arab Local Authorities is expected to take place on the anniversary of the events of October 2000 (and in memory of those shot to death in the demonstrations). The strike was announced even before the widespread murderous attacks in Lebanon, demanding an end to the war in Gaza, the attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, the epidemic of murders led by criminal organizations within the 1948 territory (encouraged by the state and the racist police), house demolitions and the abuse of Palestinian prisoners. Unfortunately it took months of pressure to force the leadership to declare a strike and there are no clear plans for a public campaign aimed at building mobilization for a strong, active and effective strike, including while dealing with the repression measures and nationalist political persecution.

What is needed now in the face of a dangerous new phase in the war is to turn the strike into a starting point for a new phase in the struggle against the bloodthirsty government. This phase should include informational meetings (including virtual ones) to discuss and plan the next steps of struggle in any workplace, school, neighborhood or locality, where this is safely possible. Such steps could include a follow-up strike in the Arab-Palestinian communities, but also cross-community protests demanding an end to the war in Lebanon, an end to the bloodbath in Gaza, the release of all Israelis for all Palestinian hostages and prisoners, and the struggle for demands that improve the lives of working class people

While the official leadership of the families of the hostages rushed to cancel the main demonstration in Tel Aviv following the start of the war on Lebanon and without any restrictions on gatherings imposed by Israeli state, some families of abductees demonstrating at Begin Gate, led by Einav Tsengawkar and Yifat Calderon, issued a call to come and demonstrate on Saturday evening and not stop the struggle. While many of the participants in the “Deal Now” demonstrations may have illusions about the war in Lebanon and even support it, it should be clarified that those who torpedoed a ceasefire in Lebanon (and those who encouraged them from the “opposition”) also effectively torpedoed a deal for the release of abductees in Gaza.

The outburst of mass anger in Israeli society in response to the war cabinet’s decision to cement the occupation of the Philadelphi Route and the news of the deaths of 6 hostages as a result of “military pressure” exerted pressure from below on the union leaders in the Histadrut, who were forced to announce the general strike on September 2nd, in which Jewish and Arab workers participated. The strike hinted at the potential, which has not yet been fully realized, for direct participation of Arab and Jewish members of the working class for the benefit of ordinary people and against the interest of the Israeli regime’s war machine. In contrast to the right-wing nationalist union leadership of Bar-David and his ilk, the socialist left must also promote in their unions, including in Workers’ Power institutions and the Histadrut, a position that is consistent with the interests of workers from all national communities – against the bloody attacks in Lebanon and the war of extermination in Gaza, against a regional war, an all for all exchange deal, and mass investment in reconstruction and welfare.

There is no real solution to the bloody crisis without a struggle against national oppression, occupation, dispossession, poverty and imperialism. This struggle must begin with strengthening the call to stop the inferno in Lebanon and Gaza, stopping the attacks of the IDF and far-right settlers in the West Bank, the struggle to topple Netanyahu’s bloodstained government, and continue to build a clear alternative to both Netanyahu’s agenda and that of the “opposition” parties who promise to maintain war and bloodshed under the capitalist rule and occupation. An alternative at the regional and international level that will promote a struggle for socialist change and peace against the capitalist system based on imperialist aggression and capital rule.