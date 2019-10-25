Amazon’s money bomb backfires! Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren take to social media to warn against the danger of letting Amazon buy Seattle’s City Council elections and support our campaign along with others running against Amazon-backed candidates.

Thank you to Bernie Sanders for standing with us against the wrath of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos! As Bernie… Posted by Vote Sawant on Thursday, October 24, 2019

This is the most important local election in the country right now, offering a preview of how far big business is… Posted by Vote Sawant on Saturday, October 19, 2019

In the wake of intense criticism against Amazon’s role in the election, Seattle City Councilmembers Theresa Mosqueda and Lorena Gonzalez joined a growing list of elected Democrats and local and state leaders endorsing our campaign. Read about it on our campaign website: https://www.kshamasawant.org/bigendorsements

Even Amazon’s own workers are protesting it’s attempts to buy this election!

Kshama Sawant was proud to stand with Amazon workers at today’s rally against the Amazon corporation’s recent $1 million… Posted by Vote Sawant on Thursday, October 24, 2019

2. Only 3 days left to register to vote online- don’t miss your chance to participate in this historic election! Register now. Our campaign has registered over 850 new voters since September 1st!

While Amazon and corporate PACs have spent over $300,000 against Kshama, including spending big on dishonest tv attack… Posted by Vote Sawant on Thursday, October 24, 2019

3. Read Kshama Sawant’s op-ed in Teen Vogue!

Kshama's op ed in Teen Vogue!"Seattle’s elections this year are a key test. If the billionaires are successful in… Posted by Vote Sawant on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

4. Egan Orion is running misleading ads implying his campaign has received more support from District 3 than ours, but in reality our campaign has hundreds more individual donors in District 3 than his!

While Amazon and corporate PACs are spending record-breaking sums to try and buy this election, we’re breaking records… Posted by Vote Sawant on Monday, October 21, 2019

5. It’s not too late to join the fight! Help fight back against Amazon’s attempt to buy an entire city council by donating today at www.kshamasawant.org, following @VoteSawant on facebook and twitter, and consider joining Socialist Alternative.

Don’t let Amazon buy this election.

