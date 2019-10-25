- Amazon’s money bomb backfires! Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren take to social media to warn against the danger of letting Amazon buy Seattle’s City Council elections and support our campaign along with others running against Amazon-backed candidates.
In the wake of intense criticism against Amazon’s role in the election, Seattle City Councilmembers Theresa Mosqueda and Lorena Gonzalez joined a growing list of elected Democrats and local and state leaders endorsing our campaign. Read about it on our campaign website: https://www.kshamasawant.org/bigendorsements
Even Amazon’s own workers are protesting it’s attempts to buy this election!
2. Only 3 days left to register to vote online- don’t miss your chance to participate in this historic election! Register now. Our campaign has registered over 850 new voters since September 1st!
3. Read Kshama Sawant’s op-ed in Teen Vogue!
4. Egan Orion is running misleading ads implying his campaign has received more support from District 3 than ours, but in reality our campaign has hundreds more individual donors in District 3 than his!
5. It’s not too late to join the fight! Help fight back against Amazon’s attempt to buy an entire city council by donating today at www.kshamasawant.org, following @VoteSawant on facebook and twitter, and consider joining Socialist Alternative.
Don’t let Amazon buy this election.